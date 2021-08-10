Dubuque non-profit helps students in need by handing out school supplies before start of school year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit is asking for school supply donations to help children in need before the start of the school year.

Saint Mark’s Youth Enrichment hopes to help out around 3,500 students in the tri-state area as part of their Apples for Students initiative. The goal is to provide students and families in need with bags filled with notebooks, crayons, markers, and other school essentials.

Organizers said the pandemic has really highlighted the need for help.

”When I talk to parents, I was at the Back to School Bash, and the stress of school supplies is huge,” Beth McGorry, the organization’s director of donor relations, said. “They know that it is important and they know they need to have it for their kids, but they cannot afford the extra $40.“

McGorry said they will target schools from East Dubuque in Illinois all the way to the Western Dubuque School District. She said the plan is to take care of every Title I school in Dubuque, which includes Marshall, Fulton, and Audubon. After that, they will target students in need in other schools across the district.

Schools will receive somewhere between 40 and 100 bags each, with the Title I schools getting more than 300 bags. However, McGorry said they are still in need of more donations.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment’s website.

