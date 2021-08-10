Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque non-profit helps students in need by handing out school supplies before start of school year

Organizers say they are still in need of more donations
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit is asking for school supply donations to help children in need before the start of the school year.

Saint Mark’s Youth Enrichment hopes to help out around 3,500 students in the tri-state area as part of their Apples for Students initiative. The goal is to provide students and families in need with bags filled with notebooks, crayons, markers, and other school essentials.

Organizers said the pandemic has really highlighted the need for help.

”When I talk to parents, I was at the Back to School Bash, and the stress of school supplies is huge,” Beth McGorry, the organization’s director of donor relations, said. “They know that it is important and they know they need to have it for their kids, but they cannot afford the extra $40.“

McGorry said they will target schools from East Dubuque in Illinois all the way to the Western Dubuque School District. She said the plan is to take care of every Title I school in Dubuque, which includes Marshall, Fulton, and Audubon. After that, they will target students in need in other schools across the district.

Schools will receive somewhere between 40 and 100 bags each, with the Title I schools getting more than 300 bags. However, McGorry said they are still in need of more donations.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville

Latest News

A severe weather outlook, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, for Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Severe weather threat, including damaging winds, on Tuesday
Damage to a home from the August 2020 derecho, nearly one year after the storm struck.
Lawsuits filed Monday against insurance companies ahead of derecho anniversary
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, August 9, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, August 9, 2021
St. Mark's Youth Enrichment hopes to impact around 3,500 with school supplies.
Dubuque non-profit asking for school supply donations