Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible heading into this evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 8-10-21
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving across Eastern Iowa this afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for much of Eastern Iowa.

“The atmosphere has plenty of energy to work with for storms that do develop,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “Any storms that develop could quickly become severe through the evening hours.”

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible from the storms as they move through.

