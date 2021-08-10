Show You Care
Coralville to require face masks

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When people go into buildings belonging to the city of Coralville, they’ll have to wear a face covering once again, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

On Tuesday the city announced they’ll once again require masks in its public, indoor facilities. It takes effect on Wednesday, August 11th.

The requirement aligns with guidance for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Johnson County Public Health. Johnson County is currently listed as having substantial community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The face mask requirement will remain in effect until further notice.

