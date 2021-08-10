Cedar Rapids to host derecho anniversary ceremony

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Bever Park the City of Cedar Rapids will commemorate the progress made one year after the derecho. Bever Park was closed after the storm due to damages,

“It was so great to see neighbors helping neighbors,” said Deputy City Manager, Sandi Fowler.

The ceremony will observe the more than 669,000 trees lost in the storm. City leaders will also discuss disaster preparedness and the plan to replant the lost trees.

“We have to replace our tree canopy, it’s so important, just for our residents’ health, for the nature’s health, we really need to replant the trees and you’re going to see just a ton of efforts for that,”.

