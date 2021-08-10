Blank Children’s Hospital suspends elective surgeries due to ‘high census’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Blank Children’s Hospital confirmed it will temporarily suspend all elective surgeries due to “high census,” or a high number of patients.

Officials with Blank Children’s Hospital confirmed to KCCI that the hospital remains full, resulting in delayed elective surgeries.

The hospital told KCCI in July that the increase in RSV and other illnesses kept the hospital at capacity or close to capacity every day for several weeks.

