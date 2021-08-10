106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Meskwaki nation made a point of saying they are not cancelling the powwow this year due to COVID-19. But they say the 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow had to cancel it due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the Powwow Association’s control.

The event was scheduled to run Thursday, August 12th through Sunday, August 15th.

The Association will contact vendors who have already paid to take part in the event.

