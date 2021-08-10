Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow cancelled

Meskwaki Powwow.
Meskwaki Powwow.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Meskwaki nation made a point of saying they are not cancelling the powwow this year due to COVID-19. But they say the 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow had to cancel it due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the Powwow Association’s control.

The event was scheduled to run Thursday, August 12th through Sunday, August 15th.

The Association will contact vendors who have already paid to take part in the event.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Marion, Iowa Police logo
Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase
Jaycees of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Jaycees cancel the rest of the ‘Uptown Friday Night’ concerts
Ashley Grill won the lottery to buy tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams, and...
Iowa family of Yankees fans looking forward to Thursday MLB game at Field of Dreams
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel