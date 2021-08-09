Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Working Iowa: Hawkeye Community College working to meet demand in trucking jobs

By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - By the year 2024, experts predict Iowa will need to fill at least 14-hundred truck driver positions. The Regional Transportation Training Center (RTTC) at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is working to get ahead of that demand.

“As the economy has gotten going again, there’s a lot being shipped and we need to be able to transport those and they need to have the employees that are qualified to drive the trucks,” said David Grunklee, the Dean of Applied Technology. “We just keep hearing from all of our employers, whether it’s through our advisory committees or just, in general, talking with them, that there are not enough skilled, trained employees right now for them to fill the needs that they have.”

Grunklee said students who enroll in the automotive and transportation programs will get an up-close, hands-on look at what they’ll face in those industries.

“They’re going to utilize the equipment and the tools the industry is using, so once they graduate, they’re ready to go,” he said.

The training center is holding an open house to showcase its automotive and transportation-related programs. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the training center on South Hammond Avenue in Waterloo. There will also be a chance to explore careers in highway construction, auto collision technologies and more.

There is financial help available, as well.

“With our six-week trucking driving program, we’ve got a grant called Trucking with the Troops,” said RTTC manager Celeste Turner. “So if you’re a spouse of a veteran, a veteran yourself, or even a child of the veteran, you can get the class paid for if you qualify.”

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville
Charles Anthony Ware, 47, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout
Damage to a home along Kiwanis Road in rural Grant County, Wisc., east of Boscobel, from an...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
Thomas Woodard pleaded guilty to four criminal charges for the killing to Robert McFarland and...
Woodard guilty plea a rarity in prosecutor’s decades-long career

Latest News

(Image: KCRG File)
Working Iowa: Nearly 100 positions open at Eastern Iowa Airport; job fair on Aug. 3
Riders participate in the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI.
Waterloo hopes hosting RAGBRAI stop boosts economic recovery
Working Iowa: Geico looks to hire dozens at North Liberty office
Geico looking to fill 60 to 70 entry level positions in North Liberty
Proctor and Gamble's plant in Iowa City is looking to add dozens of new employees to its...
Working Iowa: Procter and Gamble adding to Iowa City workforce