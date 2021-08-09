Show You Care
Waypoint coordinates help for derecho victims

The exterior of Waypoint in downtown Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday marks one year since the August 2020 derecho.

“We were given the advice from those that worked in the 2008 flood that disaster recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. And so to make sure that we understood it was going to take a long time for the community to recover. And we really are seeing that,” said J’nae Peterman, Waypoint Housing Services coordinator.

Waypoint helped many different victims. They cleaned up debris as well as repaired and weatherized homes for the winter.

The city of Cedar Rapids developed a network of housing resource agencies to assist in repairing the city. The city will be using a portion of the American Rescue Plan funding to help those who were displaced by the storm.

“I always knew that Linn County was a strong community and we had a strong support network of service providers. But you know, we just were talking about it last week, exactly. 11 days after the derecho we’re all together, trying to make plans on how we’re going to help the community recover,” said Peterman.

Peterman says it is not too late to get help from Waypoint. Derecho victims can call them at 319-366-7999.

