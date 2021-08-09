Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— President Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated

— Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

— Israel to offer 3rd Pfizer booster shot to older citizens

— Global leaders pledge $4B to repair COVID-19 education damage

— Conservative 31-year-old Missouri man in hospital: Will get vaccine

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville
Charles Anthony Ware, 47, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout

Latest News

FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan
This Aug. 1, 2021 image from video provided by the Wyoming, Mich., Police Department shows real...
Michigan police pull guns on, cuff Black real estate agent, client at home showing
Michigan police cuff Black real estate agent
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend
Iowa Book.
Family owners of Iowa Book transfer store to Barnes & Noble College