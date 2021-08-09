Show You Care
Third person pleads guilty in Sioux City New Year’s Eve party killing

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 18-year-old Carlos Morales admitted during his sentencing Friday that he and two others who’ve already pleaded fired guns early Jan. 1 into a home where he knew people were congregated for the party. The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.

In exchange for his plea to second-degree murder and three weapons counts, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

