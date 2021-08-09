Teenager arrested, faces charges after stolen vehicle catches fire following police chase

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police say a police chase not only ended when a stolen vehicle caught fire, but the teenager involved had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Business Highway 151 after a person called in, saying a driver of a silver Nissan Altima was acting odd while driving around with a pistol on his lap. Officers found the vehicle just after 6 a.m. on Monday and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off.

Officers followed the vehicle as it drove south on Iowa Highway 13 but quickly stopped chasing it for safety reasons.

Marion Police say the driver went west on Iowa Highway 100 when the vehicle became disabled and caught on fire near East Post Road and Oakbrook Drive.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Hunter Reiner at 6:18 a.m. at the scene. Marion Police say he faces charges of eluding and driving while barred. Officers also recovered the gun, and say both the gun and vehicle were stolen from Robins.

Police say Reiner also had an outstanding arrest warrant and additional charges are pending.

Both Robins Police and Marion Fire helped with this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.