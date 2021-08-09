Show You Care
Rain exits very early, hot and humid this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms will continue to slowly roll east through the early morning hours. By mid-morning, much of the activity will be well to our east, then we just heat up from there. Plan on highs around 90 in most areas with the heat index pushing close to 100 at times. There may be a few storms that arrive late tonight into early tomorrow morning before clearing out once again for tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow evening, another risk of storms will exist with gusty wind the primary severe threat. The general nighttime and early morning storm pattern looks to roll through Thursday. Highs will be around 90 each day with extreme humidity levels. By Friday, some improvement is likely as the pattern breaks and cooler high pressure builds in for the weekend.

