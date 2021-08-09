Operation Quickfind: Jarvis Biah missing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released an Operation Quickfind on Monday for 15-year-old Jarvis Biah.

Police say he was last seen in the 600 block of 33rd Street northeast just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he’s 5′8″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Family told police he has a small scar under his left eye and was last seen wearing a white Spongebob hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police or 911.

