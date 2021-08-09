Marion business doesn’t let pandemic stop them from giving back to schools

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - When Taylor Cole and other employees at Goldfinch Tap and Eatery in Marion aren’t serving up customers, they’re giving back to them.

“I was a former teacher for five years and our owners are local to Marion as well so when I took over this position I set it was super unimportant for us to get involved,” said Taylor Cole.

They opened their doors right before the pandemic hit.

“Coming into the pandemic was so hard we had just opened in 2019 and got her for establish and then just in time to shut down.”

And with the many other adjustments made during the pandemic, they also changed how they gave back too. Putting more emphasis on helping kids at local schools, doing school spirit nights, and most recently, donating more than 400 books and meals to each child at Bowman Woods Elementary.

“They had initially reached out to us and had just asked for a small donation because they wanted to provide some books for schools so as a teacher I hopped on my scholastic account and we were able to donate 420 bucks to all the students in a free kids meal to all of them.”

The proceeds for the school events come from their own profits, specifically a burger and cocktail special they do every month. But Cole knows as a teacher herself its worth it.

“I know that when I was teaching they had shut down our school library’s kids can only read on the app so having that tangible book to take home and have something special for them it’s just so important.”

And they plan on doing more with their neighbors in the future and giving back as long as their around.

“We’re only as successful as the people around us. That’s why we take every opportunity we can’t give back.”

