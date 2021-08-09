Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Des Moines Trump rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black girls after an Iowa Trump rally, injuring a teenager.

Michael McKinney, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday for the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines. Authorities say the girl was in a car carrying teenagers who were exchanging insults with rally supporters, who were mostly white. McKinney fired into the teenagers’ car after it backed up and struck a pickup truck belonging to a rally supporter.

McKinney pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

