Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Des Moines Trump rally

Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles.
Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black girls after an Iowa Trump rally, injuring a teenager.

Michael McKinney, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday for the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines. Authorities say the girl was in a car carrying teenagers who were exchanging insults with rally supporters, who were mostly white. McKinney fired into the teenagers’ car after it backed up and struck a pickup truck belonging to a rally supporter.

McKinney pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville
Charles Anthony Ware, 47, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout

Latest News

McGrath Amphitheatre.
Remainder of Uptown Friday Nights canceled in Cedar Rapids
Jean Oxley Public Service Center.
Mask requirement in Linn County official buildings now in effect
The logo for The Salvation Army.
Local barber offering free haircuts to kids in Waterloo on Thursday
Dyersville residents, businesses getting ready for Field of Dreams Game
Dyersville residents, businesses getting ready for Field of Dreams Game