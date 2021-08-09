Show You Care
Local barber offering free haircuts to kids in Waterloo on Thursday

The logo for The Salvation Army.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A local man will cut children’s hair in Waterloo for free this week, just ahead of the new school year.

The Salvation Army in Waterloo said that Kenny Weekley would be offering the free haircuts on Thursday, August 12, between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The event takes place at the organization’s site at 89 Franklin Street.

Appointments will be necessary and can be made by calling (319) 235-9358 on Tuesday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 11, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“We are so thankful that Mr. Weekley has graciously offered his time to our community. We want every child in the Cedar Valley to have a great start to their school year and having a hair cut is one way to give children confidence and a fresh beginning,” Shannon Thies, a major and corps officer with the organization, said, in a statement. “This is a tremendous gift to our neighbors.”

Masks will be required to enter the building.

