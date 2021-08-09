Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The mask mandate for Linn County buildings goes into effect Monday. It comes after the County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 Friday to require face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. This also comes as the number of covid-19 infections rises in Linn County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face coverings indoors in areas that have high transmission, like Linn County. But local leaders must work around Iowa’s law that bans counties, cities, and schools from requiring masks.

Along with Linn County, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids also require masks in city buildings even if people are vaccinated.

