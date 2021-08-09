Lifelong Yankee fans from Iowa win tickets to Field of Dreams

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - You probably wont find a larger group of Yankee fans in the entire state of Iowa that isn’t the Roling family out of Cascade. Their fandom has been a lifelong tradition passed down for generations.

“We’ve all just grown up Yankees fans. Didn’t really have a choice.” said Ashley Grill, the oldest of five siblings.

When the Yankees were announced as one of the teams playing at the upcoming Field of Dreams game, the desire to obtain tickets came as second nature.

“As soon as we found out that it was the Yankees, I know everyone in this household wanted the opportunity to get to see our team play in the state of Iowa,”

Growing up, the five siblings and their parents would travel the country to see the Bronx Bombers. However, the opportunity to see them play in Iowa was left to chance as each family member entered their names in the MLB’s ticket lottery.

Grill was surprised when she found out that she had won two tickets to Thursday’s game.

“I never win anything cool like that so I just thought I’d sign up and would never hear anything again about it. So I was quite shocked to win,” Grill said.

With the opportunity to only bring one other member of her family, she created a lottery of her own.

“I put all six of their names in a random wheel on Google, spun it and then whoever the random winner was, I sent them a video,”

Grill’s younger brother, Will, won the Roling family lottery. Of all of them, Will is the biggest Yankee fan and for good reason. Roughly a decade ago, Will met some of the Yankees in person as he battled Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Two and a half years of different chemo’s, surgeries, different treatments,” Roling explained. “I was declared clear and done with treatment, and now it’s going on year nine of being cancer free,. There were definitely times I watched different sporting events and I see that someone’s brother or sister playing would pass away from the same cancer as I had and then I kind of put doubt into my mind but then again, my family was right there to pick me back up,” Roling added.

“It definitely brought us all closer together.” Grill said.

The experience this coming week at the Field of Dreams will only make their sibling bond stronger.

“I know we had a fair share of fights growing up to so to see us going to a Yankees’ game now, looking back 15 years ago, its kind of crazy to think that were going to go to a game just the two of us,” Grill said.

As for how Will might repay Ashley for the opportunity, he already has plans.

“I’m going to be a good uncle, that’s how I’m paying back,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.