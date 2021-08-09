Show You Care
Iowa weather officials report tornado but no major damage

A severe thunderstorm that produced a report of a tornado in central Iowa on Sunday, August 8,...
A severe thunderstorm that produced a report of a tornado in central Iowa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northwest Iowa Sunday evening, but no substantial damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The weather service’s Des Moines office reports the tornado was documented by a storm chaser at 11:23 p.m. north of Otho. Emergency managers reported some tree damage, including downed limbs in Dayton.

Funnel clouds were reported further to the northwest between 8:40 and 9 p.m., and tornado warnings were issued for six Iowa counties at various times Sunday night.

