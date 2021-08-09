Iowa family of Yankees fans looking forward to Thursday MLB game at Field of Dreams

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Winning tickets to the Field of Dreams game this Thursday brought happiness to families all across Iowa. But for one family of Yankee fans from Cascade, Thursday will be just another opportunity to make long lasting memories at a ball park.

There most likely isn’t a larger group of Yankee fans in the entire State of Iowa than the Roling family. Their fandom has been a lifelong tradition passed down for generations.

“We’ve all just grown up, Yankees fans, I mean, didn’t really have a choice,” said Ashley Grill.

When the Yankees were announced as one of the teams playing at the upcoming Field of Dreams game, the desire to obtain tickets came as second nature.

“As soon as we found out that it was the Yankees, I know everyone in this household wants the opportunity to get to see our team play in the state of Iowa,” said Grill.

Growing up, the five siblings and their parents would travel the country to see the Bronx Bombers. However, the opportunity to see them play in Iowa was left to chance, as each family member entered their names in the Ticket lottery.

“I never win anything cool like that so I just thought sign up and would never hear anything again about it. So I was quite shocked to win,” said Grill.

Grill, the oldest of the siblings, won two tickets to the game. With the ability to only bring one other, she created a lottery of her own.

“So I put all seven, six of their names in a random wheel on Google, spun it and then whoever the random winner was, I sent him a video,” said Grill. “So okay when or do you want to go but you have to pay for your ticket.”

Her younger brother, Will, won the Roling family lottery. Of all of them, Will is the biggest Yankee fan and for good reason. Roughly a decade ago, Will met some of the Yankees in person as he battled Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“Two and a half years of different chemo surgeries, different treatments, was declared clear and done with treatment, and now it’s going on year nine of being cancer free,” said Will Roling.

Looking back, Will, and is family, weren’t sure if that would be their last Yankee game together.

“There were definitely times I watch different sporting events and I see that someone’s brother, sister playing would pass away from the same cancer as I did,” said Roling. “And then I kind of put doubt into my mind but then again, my family is right there to pick me back up.”

“But it definitely brought us all closer together,” said Grill.

The experience this coming week at the Field of Dreams will only make that bond stronger.

“Brother and sister, I know we had a fair share of fights growing up too so to see us going to a Yankees game now looking back 15 years ago, its kind of crazy to think that were going to go to a game just the two of us,” said Grill.

As for how Will might repay Ashley for the opportunity, he already has plans.

“I’m going to be a good uncle, that’s how I’m paying back,” said Roling.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.