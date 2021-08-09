Iowa City Police seeking suspect after attempted shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City are investigating a report of gunfire on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:54 p.m. on Friday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired in the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court. Officers spoke with a female victim, who told them that another woman came up to her and started an argument. Eventually, the argument escalated to the second woman pulling out a handgun and shooting at the first woman.

Nobody was hurt in the attempted shooting. Police found shell casings at the scene and damage to a nearby property. They also spoke with other witnesses who corroborated the woman’s story.

The woman who fired the gun was described as having dark skin, short or shaved hair, and a slender build. She was apparently wearing a black jacket and a shirt with blue, black, and white colors.

Anybody with information about this incident should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.