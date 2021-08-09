Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Police seeking suspect after attempted shooting

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City are investigating a report of gunfire on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:54 p.m. on Friday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired in the 2400 block of Bittersweet Court. Officers spoke with a female victim, who told them that another woman came up to her and started an argument. Eventually, the argument escalated to the second woman pulling out a handgun and shooting at the first woman.

Nobody was hurt in the attempted shooting. Police found shell casings at the scene and damage to a nearby property. They also spoke with other witnesses who corroborated the woman’s story.

The woman who fired the gun was described as having dark skin, short or shaved hair, and a slender build. She was apparently wearing a black jacket and a shirt with blue, black, and white colors.

Anybody with information about this incident should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wearing a face mask
Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville
Charles Anthony Ware, 47, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout

Latest News

A police investigation.
Explosion levels home in Hamilton County; no one hurt
A severe thunderstorm that produced a report of a tornado in central Iowa on Sunday, August 8,...
Iowa weather officials report tornado but no major damage
Black Hills Energy trucks in Rapid City, S.D.
Gas leak reported, under repair, in Dubuque
A judge's gavel.
Third person pleads guilty in Sioux City New Year’s Eve party killing