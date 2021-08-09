Show You Care
Hot & humid afternoon, storms possible overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, as highs rise into the 90s. With humidity levels being so high, heat index values could be nearing 100 this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, a few storms may be possible later on and into tomorrow morning. Another break tomorrow afternoon, with allow our temperatures to jump well into the 90s with heat index values over 100 for a period of time.

There is the potential for strong to severe storms tomorrow evening and through the overnight as another round of storms moves through. Gusty wind remains the primary threat. Highs stay in the 90s through Thursday before we see some relief by the weekend.

