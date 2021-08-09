Heat Index near 100 and scattered storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat is on! Dew points in the 70s with temperatures in the 90s push the heat index to 100 or higher. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon. We will also have chances for showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong to the severe side so stay weather aware. It looks like late week the dew points drop as a more comfortable air mass moves in. Have a good night!

