Gas leak reported, under repair, in Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An energy company is working to repair damage to a natural gas line in southwest Dubuque, according to officials.

Black Hills Energy said that it had received reports of a damaged line near the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the University Avenue Extension, just north of Dodge Street. The company said that traffic near that intersection could be affected for multiple hours on Monday as crews work to repair the line.

Company officials reminded local residents to behave safely near a gas leak, including evacuation of areas where a natural gas smell is present and to not use open flames or anything that may cause a spark in those areas.

