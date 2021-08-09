Show You Care
Explosion levels home in Hamilton County; no one hurt

A police investigation.
A police investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUNCOMBE, Iowa (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in rural central Iowa, but officials say the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that the explosion happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in Hamilton County, about 2 miles northeast of Duncombe. Debris from the explosion landed as far away as 100 yards in all directions from where the home had stood.

Jason Ribbens told the Messenger he heard the explosion from his home about a mile away and could see flames shooting up above the cornfields. The home’s owner, Donald Christopherson of Lehigh, said he had grown up in the house.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the explosion.

