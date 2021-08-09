Dyersville residents, businesses getting ready for Field of Dreams Game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The streets of downtown Dyersville are already seeing more traffic as game day approaches Thursday night between The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams.

People like Tom Holmes from Dyersville says it doesn’t matter who’s suiting up to play.

“I can sit down and watch a ball game. I have no particular team,” said Holmes.

Tom played baseball when he was younger and still follows the sport. Now, an actual Major League baseball game is not even five miles from his home.

“In fact, I have granddaughter sitting here that plays for Wartburg, so it’s fun to watch them play. I’m excited,” he said.

That’s the buzz in the city as people are just 3 days out. One family in town Monday from Luxemburg says they will be watching the game on TV Thursday.

“It’s great to have something new, exciting and bring more people to Dyersville,” said Caitlyn Deutmeyer.

“I thought there was going to be a lot of people here. I just new it a lot of people were going to be rushing in and rushing out and on Saturday we saw a lot of people waiting for the game,” said Preston, Caitlyn’s son.

The Manager of The Palace Saloon says they’re always busier during the Summer, but their doors have been swinging open a lot more lately.

“It’s just gradually getting busier and crazier. The town is busy, and the traffic. It’s fun. People from all over the states are coming in so it’s quite an experience,” said Darlene Frasher.

This weekend, they put up their sports memorabilia throughout the restaurant. Frasher says it will be full staffing Thursday, and stocking up on beverages, but also limiting their menu.

“I’m excited and nervous. I don’t know what to expect so I guess that’s normal,” she said.

However, she’s looking forward to this night, a first for Iowa. She’s no stranger to baseball either.

“I used to play. I was Leftfield. They used to call me Willie Mays because I was so fast and could slug the ball,” said Frasher.

Just seeing the wide variety of people come in is what she’s most excited about and to be able to witness the game from the screens inside their Saloon.

Frasher says they expect the streets, even here in downtown Dyersville, to be packed, so they’ll be using part of their street outside the side door for more space and entertainment.

