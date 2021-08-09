Show You Care
Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’

Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.(Erie County Jail)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (Gray News) – A woman in Ohio is facing animal cruelty charges after she admitted to locking her dog in a hot car as punishment for attacking her other dog.

A neighbor told officers with the Sandusky Police Department he saw Mouheb Ashakih pick up the dog, Chapo, and throw him into the back of her car.

Police say the witness told Ashakih to let the dog out, but she replied, “I don’t care. I want him to die.”

When officers arrived at Ashakih’s home, Chapo was lying lifeless on the floorboard of the vehicle.

“Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window,” the police report read.

Officers broke the glass, releasing a “very hot burst of air” from the vehicle, according to the report. The inside of the car had been destroyed and was covered in blood from the dog trying to escape.

The woman repeatedly said she loved animals, but told police she wanted the officers to take her dogs and gave consent for them to remove four other canines from her residence.

She was arrested and authorized to be held without bond.

