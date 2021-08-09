Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado in Boscobel

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (AP) — Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night. As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse determined that the storm reached EF-3 intensity on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with peak winds of 160 mph and a path length of around 10.5 miles. At its widest, the tornado was 3,300 feet wide.

The path of an EF-3 tornado, with its center represented by the dark red line and width of damage by the yellow shading, in Grant County, Wisc., on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (KCRG)

Grant County Emergency Management says no injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter.

VOLUNTEERS FOR BOSCOBEL AREA TORNADO: At this point we have more volunteers than we have assignments for. Please... Posted by Grant County Emergency Management on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.