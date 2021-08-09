Check out these new Iowa State Fair murals that are picture ready

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair will have even more colorful characters this year.

Jimmy Navarro, an artist from Des Moines, has put the final touches on four new murals that will greet fairgoers this year and beyond.

The larger-than-life displays wrap a formerly nondescript cinderblock building on the southwest side of the fairgrounds.

The murals are sure to be popular photo ops, ready-made for social media posts.

“I try to get as much of the fair — a showcase of every little thing from someone that’s camping to the slide’s 50th year to the foods and fireworks — all the things that I enjoy, so I try to put those in there,” Navarro said.

His personal favorite is the wall featuring smiling fair animals, which appear to be standing by to photobomb each forthcoming selfie.

Navarro started the project doing watercolor sketches. He began painting the murals in July, often putting in more than 12-hour days.

By scale, it is the largest the artist has ever attempted.

Navarro has been a regular attender of the State Fair since 1993, and the project has been a labor of love.

“To do something this big and to switch it up and be all about the State Fair, which I am in love with the fair, so it’s pretty awesome,” he said.

