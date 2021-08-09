Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Jaycees cancel the rest of the “Uptown Friday Night” concerts

Jaycees of Cedar Rapids
Jaycees of Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids, Iowa Junior Chamber Jaycees apologized on Monday, saying they had to make the “difficult decision” to cancel the rest of this year’s Uptown Friday Night concerts.

Concerts had been planned for August 20th with “Pianopalozza”, August 27th with “The Unincorporated” and openers “The Hex Girls” and September 3rd with “Slap’n Tickle” and “Strays”.

In a press release dated August 9, the Jaycees cited “various rumors circulating the community and on social media regarding the reasons for cancellation.” They said they’re investigating issues and have no further statement right now. They also said low attendance, lack of profitability and other factors played into their decision to cancel the concerts.

But in a press release dated August 3, the Jaycees said “due to a lack of transparency, misuse of funds and grossly misguided information, effective August 1st Maureen Dees is no longer the 2021 Uptown Friday Night director or a member of the Cedar Rapids Jaycees.”

The Jaycees plan to refund any tickets purchased for the cancelled concerts, and they say season pass holders will be refunded a prorated amount for those shows.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers, bands, vendors and others for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Jaycees said in a statement.

