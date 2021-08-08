Unstable air bring storm chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are a fan of heat and humidity then you’ll love the forecast. Dew points in the 70s highs in the 90s that was what’s ahead for the early part of the week. Through Wednesday we will also have chances for showers and storms. Some of the storms could be on the strong to the severe side so stay weather aware. It looks like late week the dew points drop as a more comfortable air mass moves in. Have a nice Sunday!

