Scattered storms possible tonight, hot and humid for most of the week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy is the one constant in our weather for now, with those conditions not expected to break in the near future.

That combination could also fuel some storms late evening into tonight, mainly north of Interstate 80. A couple of those could be strong to severe, with the biggest threat being an incidence or two of large hail or damaging winds.

Dry weather is expected for most on Monday, but a very slight storm chance exists later in the day. Otherwise, hot and humid, with heat indices south of Interstate 80 possibly exceeding 100 for a stretch during the afternoon. Thus, a Heat Advisory is in effect for those areas.

A somewhat better chance for storms is found on a very hot Tuesday.

Eventually, after a cold front clears the area with a few storms possible on Thursday, more comfortable air arrives for the weekend.

