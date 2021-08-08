Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Scattered storms possible tonight, hot and humid for most of the week ahead

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy is the one constant in our weather for now, with those conditions not expected to break in the near future.

That combination could also fuel some storms late evening into tonight, mainly north of Interstate 80. A couple of those could be strong to severe, with the biggest threat being an incidence or two of large hail or damaging winds.

Dry weather is expected for most on Monday, but a very slight storm chance exists later in the day. Otherwise, hot and humid, with heat indices south of Interstate 80 possibly exceeding 100 for a stretch during the afternoon. Thus, a Heat Advisory is in effect for those areas.

A somewhat better chance for storms is found on a very hot Tuesday.

Eventually, after a cold front clears the area with a few storms possible on Thursday, more comfortable air arrives for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board of Supervisors reinstate mask mandate in county facilities.
Several local governments reinstating mask mandates
Buses in a parking lot at the Cedar Rapids Community School District's main offices.
Area school districts start releasing virus safety plans for coming school year
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Drew Wagner sentenced to 47 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of Chris Bagley
Charles Anthony Ware, 47, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison over ‘Wild West’ shootout
Scattered storms are possible tonight.
Scattered storms possible tonight, a few could still be strong

Latest News

Scattered storms a potential tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Unstable air bring storm chances
First Alert Forecast
Unstable air brings storm chances
Scattered storms are possible tonight.
Scattered storms possible tonight, a few could still be strong