Excitement builds ahead of Field of Dreams game in Dyersville

By Marion Edwards
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams game set for August 12 is bringing in visitors from all over the world to see Iowa’s first Major League Baseball game.

Local businesses and residents are preparing for the influx of new visitors with many residents excited for the incoming business.

Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Company, a local Dyersville business owner says the Field of Dreams normally brings in people from all across the country. He expects to be pretty busy this week ahead of the big game.

“Preparing for months really, uh trying to make sure we have enough beer, making sure we have enough food, and uh or actually expanding into the back of behind our beer garden, adding additional space back there, hopefully for overflow of customers,” Olberding said.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams site.

