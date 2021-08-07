Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Drew Wagner sentenced to 47 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of Chris Bagley
Thomas Woodard faced 1st-degree murder charges after a failed prison escape at the Anamosa...
Thomas Woodard pleads guilty to all charges in Anamosa prison incident
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban
UnityPoint Doctor on vaccine requirement: “I do not anticipate a large departure of team...
UnityPoint Doctor on vaccine requirement: “I do not anticipate a large departure of team members.”
Board of Supervisors reinstate mask mandate in county facilities.
Several local governments reinstating mask mandates

Latest News

Mitch Gross reflects on historic career leading West High tennis program
Mitch Gross reflects on career as West High tennis head coach
Mitch Gross reflects on historic career leading West High boy’s tennis program
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
It's time to hit the great outdoors with John Campbell. In this episode, John jumps onboard...
John Campbell’s Great Outdoors: Catfishing guide Martin Ennor