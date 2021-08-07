Show You Care
Scattered storms possible tonight, a few could still be strong

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and muggy conditions prevail across the area for the near future. With a few disturbances in our weather pattern expected, the threat for showers and storms does, as well.

That includes tonight, especially north of Highway 20 in the evening where a severe storm is possible. More scattered storms potentially move in from the west overnight into early Sunday. A few of those could be strong to severe as well, but many indications are that these storms will enter the viewing area in a weakening phase.

After a bit of a break, more storms develop Sunday afternoon with a strong to severe storm once again possible.

Monday looks mainly dry, but Tuesday brings another round of storms. Eventually, cooler and drier conditions arrive by next weekend.

