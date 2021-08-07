A Muggy August Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm, unstable, and muggy air is in place. This sets the stage for a very summery August weekend. Highs will be generally in the middle to upper 80s. In this environment showers and storms can develop. The overall pattern favors overnight and morning storms. Stronger storms are also possible with a risk in our northwest zone tonight and across eastern Iowa on Sunday. Stay cool and have a great weekend.

