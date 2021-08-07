Show You Care
A Muggy August Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm, unstable, and muggy air is in place. This sets the stage for a very summery August weekend. Highs will be generally in the middle to upper 80s. In this environment showers and storms can develop. The overall pattern favors overnight and morning storms. Stronger storms are also possible with a risk in our northwest zone tonight and across eastern Iowa on Sunday. Stay cool and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

