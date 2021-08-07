Show You Care
Mitch Gross reflects on historic career leading West High boy’s tennis program

By Michael O'Brien
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When Mitch Gross took over for the West High Trojans in 2002, they were coming off a long stretch of losing seasons. In the hiring process, Gross promised that eventually he’d lead the team to trophies. The transformation happened so rapidly that his first class of freshman, won the title as seniors

“I’ll be honest I never thought we would have the success that we had and I don’t think anybody could’ve anticipated that,” said Mitch Gross, former head coach of the Iowa City West boys tennis program.

Look no further than the courts at West High’s campus to see the impact Gross has had.

“The wins. That’s what you probably get remembered for but it’s it’s the people, it’s the relationships, it’s the bonds that you have and I’ve been really fortunate to have just outstanding players the past 20 years at West,” Gross said.

“To see the West High tennis team take the courts and not have him as the head man, you know, leading them out there, I’ll definitely be a change,” said David DiLeo.

DiLeo, who won a doubles title under Gross, says it was bittersweet hearing the news that Gross was stepping down.

“He knows a great balance of, you know, intensity, like get guys doing what they need to do but also a little more relaxed, sometimes and showing that hey, you know, I can be a friend I can be here. You can trust me,” DiLeo said.

Reasons for Gross’ decision are based on family and professional aspirations, as he took over as West High’s principal this past year.

“Being a principal, it’s like being a head coach, to be honest.” Gross said. “Lucky for me, the West High as a high school is in a much better position than the West High tennis team was when I took over.”

While Gross still plans on being a volunteer assistant with the boys team, he can’t wait to spend more time watching the girls tennis, basketball, and dance teams watching his daughters.

“I’ve been spending 22 years with other people’s kids and it’s time that I put a little bit of time and effort into my own,” Gross said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

