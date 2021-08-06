Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

Latest News

A White House source says we could have a COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy in just a few weeks.
COVID-19 booster shot strategy could come in September
Radiant Boutique by Rhi
Iowa tax free weekend brings boost to local business
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings