UnityPoint Doctor on vaccine requirement: “I do not anticipate a large departure of team members.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint employees are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They made the deadline November 1st because they say that’s when they typically see the most cases of the cold and flu. But they also wanted to allow enough time.

Depending on which vaccination they choose, UnityPoint Health Worker could need up to four weeks before they are officially, fully-vaccinated.

Dr. Dustin Arnold says nearly 70 percent of the Cedar Rapids workers are vaccinated.

When asked if they were concerned about losing workers who chose not to get vaccinated, Dr. Arnold said they’re goal is to keep all employees while keeping their patients as safe as possible.

“I really think the team members, like they’ve done so many times in the past, are going to step up and receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Arnold. “I do not anticipate a large departure of team members, and we’re going to do everything we possibly can not to lose a single one.”

The health care system says it does have exemptions for medical or religions reasons.

UnityPoint is encouraging women who are pregnant to get the vaccine, but says it will allow a temporary deferral.

