Test Iowa Take-Home COVID-19 test kits available

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, Iowa public health departments want to make sure people know where to pick up a free Test Iowa take-home COVID-19 test kit.

In Linn County, you can order one from the Test Iowa website or pick one up at the department of public health.

“Inside the box was everything you needed,” said Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador.

People can also get checked through their care provider.

“I have a lot of people coming in and getting them, so we order more all the time from the state hygienic lab,” Meador said.

People can turn the take-home tests into the department of public health or mail them to the state hygienic lab themselves.

“Once the hygienic lab has received the test kit, you could have those results within 24 hours.

For those who requested one online, UPS will deliver it within 72 hours. Meador said people should only pick up a kit if they needed one, rather than keeping them on standby.

“We don’t want to run into a situation where everyone hoards these at their home,” said Meador.

The state said they have received 25,000 requests. People can pick them up at one of 125 locations across the state.

