Summer Heat and Humidity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity bring storm chances. The pattern is becoming more active once again. Dew points have been steadily climbing this week with the lower 70s expected through the middle of next week. Temperatures are on the rise as well with the upper 80s and lower 90s becoming commonplace. We are now set up for some late-day and early morning showers and storms. Strong storms would be possible and need to be monitored. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.