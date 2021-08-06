Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Summer Heat and Humidity

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat and humidity bring storm chances. The pattern is becoming more active once again. Dew points have been steadily climbing this week with the lower 70s expected through the middle of next week. Temperatures are on the rise as well with the upper 80s and lower 90s becoming commonplace. We are now set up for some late-day and early morning showers and storms. Strong storms would be possible and need to be monitored. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint