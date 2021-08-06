Our Town Guttenberg: Gutenberg Bible Facsimile on display at library

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Guttenberg Public Library has a 108-year-old copy of the Gutenberg Bible.

According to the library, it was in Germany during an attack during World War Two. Its cover has damage from it.

It’s not one of the originals, but instead one of just 310 facsimile sets. Library Director Katie Beitzel says people from all 50 states visit, wanting to see it. Besides being a piece of history, people admire the artwork.

“It was purchased in the 1940s by Charles Millham, who was the editor of the Guttenberg Press here in town,” Beitzel said. “He had a serviceman bring it over with him when he came back from World War Two, and then it was loaned to us after it left the press by Mr. Milliam then by his son, Chuck Millham and his wife Bonnie.”

Anyone who visits the library can see it.

