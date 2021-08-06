Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
An Iowa community is responding after someone stole from a lemonade stand run by two 9-year-olds.
Iowa community surprises kids after robbery at lemonade stand
UScellular logo.
UScellular experiencing cellular data outage
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a press conference with Philippines Defense...
Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support