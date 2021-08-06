Mainly dry today, scattered storms later on tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few isolated showers and storms still may be possible through the day today, but most communities will stay dry. One thing you will notice today is an increase in humidity. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered storms move through the area overnight tonight and some could linger through tomorrow morning. There will be dry periods through Saturday before rain/storm chances increase again in the evening. We are in a pattern now where there is a daily chance for rain and storms, along with the heat and humidity. But just because there is a chance every day, does not mean you will see rain every day, but there is a chance. Have a great weekend!

