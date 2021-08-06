Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County facilities to require face masks regardless of vaccination status

The Linn County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)
The Linn County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County will require face masks inside all county facilities, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on August 9.

County leaders say the decision was made due to the county’s rising COVID-19 case count, fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

“The information we’ve received about the Delta variant, its transmissibility, its lethality, and rate of increase in our community has prompted the Board of Supervisors to take this action,” said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker. “We’re not doing this for political reasons, we are doing this because we believe it will keep people safe.”

The decision brings county facilities in-line with the most recent mask guidance from the CDC. But the county cannot issue a county-wide mask mandate, due to an Iowa law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in May that bans local entities from requiring face masks.

Linn County buildings remain open to walk-ins. However, residents also have the option to conduct county business online, by phone or email, and by using drop boxes outside county buildings.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

Latest News

Linn County board to discuss mask mandate
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in...
Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban
Test Iowa Take-Home kits available
Test Iowa Take-Home COVID-19 test kits available