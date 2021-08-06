Linn County facilities to require face masks regardless of vaccination status

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County will require face masks inside all county facilities, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on August 9.

County leaders say the decision was made due to the county’s rising COVID-19 case count, fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

“The information we’ve received about the Delta variant, its transmissibility, its lethality, and rate of increase in our community has prompted the Board of Supervisors to take this action,” said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker. “We’re not doing this for political reasons, we are doing this because we believe it will keep people safe.”

The decision brings county facilities in-line with the most recent mask guidance from the CDC. But the county cannot issue a county-wide mask mandate, due to an Iowa law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in May that bans local entities from requiring face masks.

Linn County buildings remain open to walk-ins. However, residents also have the option to conduct county business online, by phone or email, and by using drop boxes outside county buildings.

