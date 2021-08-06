Linn County board to discuss mask mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a potential mask mandate on Friday.

County leaders will discuss whether to require masks for certain Linn County buildings and employees.

It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Iowa climb.

Linn County is currently considered an area of high transmission according to the CDC, but board leaders have to work around specific rules.

Board leaders cannot issue a county wide mask mandate per Iowa law.

Governor Reynolds signed a bill banning mask mandates in counties, cities, and schools.

Linn County Public Health announced earlier this week they would adopt CDC guidelines.

The county health department recommends everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

