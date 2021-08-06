Show You Care
Iowa tax free weekend brings boost to local business

Radiant Boutique by Rhi(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday through Saturday at midnight Iowa shoppers can buy clothes and shoes free of state and local tax. This only applies to approved items less than $100.

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, last year shoppers saved $4.6 million in taxes over the holiday.

“I just think tax free is a great opportunity to get out there and support local,” said Rhi Morris, owner of Radiant Boutique by Rhi. “It’s a great opportunity for people to stock up on things for back to school, the beginning of fall, which is approaching quickly. And we do have Hawkeye gear, so it’s great to get some new pieces for football season,”.

Radiant Boutique is by appointment only but is expecting a busy weekend of new clients looking to save money.

“For anybody who hasn’t been in, it’s just a great incentive,” said Morris. " “I know a lot of our local business owners especially dedicate a lot of time and effort to finding the perfect things to set their business apart,”.

Items like watches, jewelry, sports equipment are not included in this weekend’s exemptions

