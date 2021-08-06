Plea hearing to begin for inmate charged with killing two Anamosa prison workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The plea hearing for an inmate charged with killing two prison workers in Anamosa is set for Friday morning.

Thomas Woodard is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, and Attempt to Commit Murder, after a failed prison escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

He’s accused of killing correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed the employees with a hammer. Dutcher claims the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Court documents say Woodard is expected to plead guilty as charged.

