Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Humidity comes up today with isolated storms possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated storms remain possible today alongside notably higher humidity. Temperatures will also be warmer and all areas should reach well into the 80s. Over the next several nights and early mornings, active weather is expected in Iowa. However, much like we are seeing early today, not everybody is going to get in on the action. The overall active and very humid pattern will go through most of next week before breaking by the end of the week. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids.
Uptown Friday Nights abruptly canceled, bands find other venues
Law enforcement is investigating 21-year-old Rueben Power, a former Linn Mar employee, who is...
Former Linn Mar custodian accused of sexual relationship with student
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
UnityPoint Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members by November
Sheriff: Omaha man drowns after rescuing son from Iowa lake
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man fired from Iowa trucking school for dreadlocks files civil rights complaint

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Warmer, muggier, and more active weather ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Showers today
Scattered showers and storms