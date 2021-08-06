Humidity comes up today with isolated storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated storms remain possible today alongside notably higher humidity. Temperatures will also be warmer and all areas should reach well into the 80s. Over the next several nights and early mornings, active weather is expected in Iowa. However, much like we are seeing early today, not everybody is going to get in on the action. The overall active and very humid pattern will go through most of next week before breaking by the end of the week. Have a good weekend!

