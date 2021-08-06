Show You Care
Healthcare workers hope Iowans at state fair do their part to stop COVID-19 spread

By WOI
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Health care workers say they’re hopeful Iowans at the state fair do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The fair kicks off next Thursday, but masks will not be required.

Dr. Nicole Gilg, with Broadlawns Medical Center, said people should not attend the fair if they’re sick.

But as many Iowans get vaccinated, children remain unable to get their shot.

“If you have members of your family in your same household that are unable to be vaccinated, your risks are going to be much higher at an event where it is likely you will come into contact and close contact with a lot of other people,” Dr. Gilg said.

The Iowa State fair starts next Thursday, and runs through August 22.

